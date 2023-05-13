IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game

Punjab Kings moved up to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table with a 31-run win against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 13. The Mohali-based franchise also kept themselves alive in the race to the playoffs with this win.

A brilliant performance from Prabhsimran Singh and spin bowlers helped the Punjab Kings defeat the Delhi Capitals by 31 runs. Singh stole the show in the first innings by scoring his maiden IPL ton. None of the other PBKS batters could score big, but Singh's ton guided them to 167/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 168 runs, the Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start. Phil Salt and David Warner added 69 runs for the first wicket, but Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar destroyed the DC batting lineup soon after the powerplay ended.

Brar bagged four wickets, while Chahar took two as DC were left reeling at 88/6 in the 11th over. Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Pravin Dubey tried their best to guide DC home, but the Capitals only managed 136/8 in 20 overs, losing by 31 runs.

Delhi Capitals remain 10th in the IPL 2023 points table

With the loss against the Punjab Kings, the Delhi Capitals continue to hold the 10th spot in the IPL 2023 points table. The Capitals have lost eight of their 12 matches in the tournament so far. They have been officially eliminated from the race to the playoffs after the defeat against the Mohali-based franchise.

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings:

Punjab Kings have moved up from eighth to sixth position. If the Kings win their remaining two home matches against the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, they will have a good chance of finishing in the Top 4 of the standings.

Poll : 0 votes