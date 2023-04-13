IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match

Gujarat Titans attained the third position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating the Punjab Kings. The defending champions now have six points after four matches. Their net run rate stands at +0.341.

Punjab Kings hosted Gujarat Titans on Thursday night at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. GT captain Hardik Pandya returned to playing XI while winning the toss and decided to field first.

GT's bowling attack did a decent job, restricting the home side to 153/8 in their 20 overs. Rising star Matthew Short played an impressive knock of 36 runs for PBKS. Mohit Sharma made his debut for Titans and scalped two wickets. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spell of 2/18.

Chasing 154 for the win, Gujarat Titans started well, with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill adding 48 runs for the first wicket in just 4.4 overs. Saha lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada, but Gill held one end till the final over. He completed his second half-century of the season, helping GT inch closer to the target.

Sam Curran dismantled Gill's stumps in the final over, with the Titans still needing six runs for a win. Iceman Rahul Tewatia then scored the winning boundary to help GT record their third victory.

Gujarat Titans have jumped ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 points table

Thanks to their win against the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans have moved up from fourth to third position in the IPL 2023 points table. They are only behind the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants. Both RR and LSG have six points each, but their net run rate is better than GT.

Punjab Kings continue to hold the sixth position in the standings despite their loss against the Gujarat Titans. They have four points in their account after four matches.

