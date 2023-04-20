IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved up to fifth spot in the IPL 2023 points table after a 24-run win against the Punjab Kings on Thursday (April 20). Faf du Plessis starred in RCB's win, scoring a match-winning half-century despite having a rib injury.

Virat Kohli captained the Royal Challengers in their IPL 2023 game against the Punjab Kings. Du Plessis only played in the first innings and was later substituted, as he was unfit to field. Kohli and Du Plessis' 137-run opening stand laid the platform for RCB's third win of the season.

Punjab Kings could not make use of home advantage, as they have now suffered their second straight defeat at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. Punjab have dropped to seventh position in the standings after their loss to Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore climb three spots in IPL 2023 points table

Thanks to their win against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore have jumped from eighth to fifth in the points table. The Bangalore-based franchise now have six points after as many games. Their net run rate has improved from -0.318 to -0.068, thanks to their win over Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, the Kings have dropped from fifth to seventh in the standings. PBKS also have six points, like the Royal Challengers, but their net run rate dropped from -0.109 to -0.298 after their loss to RCB.

On that note, here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after the game between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday:

The second game of Thursday's double-header is underway in Delhi. Eighth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders are up against winless Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. If KKR emerge victorious, they will jump to third position, while a loss will keep DC tenth in the standings but with two points in their kitty.

