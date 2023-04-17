IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match

Chennai Super Kings climbed up to third position in the IPL 2023 points table after a close win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Chennai-based franchise now have six points to their name. Their net run rate after five matches is +0.265.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to field first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The decision did not work in their favor, as the Chennai Super Kings posted 226/6 on the board in their 20 overs. Shivam Dube and Devon Conway smashed a half-century each for the visitors.

Chasing 227 for a victory, the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror in the powerplay itself. A magnificent 126-run third-wicket partnership between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell brought the home side back into the contest.

It looked like du Plessis and Maxwell would drive the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a famous win. However, both batters lost their wickets before the slog overs. After their dismissals, Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai tried their best, but RCB lost the match by eight runs in the end.

Chennai Super Kings push Kolkata Knight Riders out of the top 5 in the IPL 2023 points table

Chennai Super Kings jumped from sixth to third position in the IPL 2023 points table thanks to their win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK have earned six points from five matches, the same as Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, but Chennai's net run rate is better than GT and PBKS.

Here are the updated standings:

Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to hold the seventh position in the standings. Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the Mumbai Indians tomorrow at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The winner of that match will overtake RCB in the points table. The SRH vs MI match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

