IPL 2023 qualification scenarios: How can RR qualify for playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league-stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19. The game is a must-win encounter for Sanju Samson and Co. to stay in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

Looking at the points table after 65 league matches, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top with 18 points from 13 games. They are the only side to have secured their qualification for the playoffs so far.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been knocked out of the race, having managed only 10 and eight points, respectively, from 13 matches each.

Rajasthan Royals are among the seven teams who are still in the race for a spot in the top four.

However, their chances suffered a major setback following their 112-run hammering at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chasing 172, RR were bundled out for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs.

RR’s IPL 2023 qualification: A tough path

Rajasthan Royals are currently in sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table. They have won six and lost seven of their 13 matches and are on 12 points with a net run rate of +0.140. However, only a win against Punjab Kings will not be enough for them to finish in the top four and qualify for the playoffs.

RR must beat PBKS by a massive margin and then hope that RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) lose their last match by huge margins and finish below Rajasthan's net run rate. Both Bangalore and Mumbai are currently on 14 points each. While RCB’s net run rate is +0.180, MI have a run rate of -0.128.

Bangalore’s last league game will be against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21. Mumbai will take on SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the same day, in the first match of the double-header.

If both MI and RCB win their last league games, they will progress to 16 points, which means Rajasthan will be knocked out.

In case, Rajasthan Royals win their last league game and MI and RCB lose on Sunday, all three teams will finish on 14 points each. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will also finish on 14 points if they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last league game. However, they have a very poor net run rate of -0.256.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals This is your Captain speaking. Tonight, we 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐥! This is your Captain speaking. Tonight, we 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐥! 🚁 This is your Captain speaking. Tonight, we 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐥! 💗 https://t.co/imdc4SDhMR

Unless Bangalore suffer a humungous loss at the hands of GT, they will be best placed to reach the IPL 2023 playoffs on net run rate, ahead of RR, MI, and KKR in the abovementioned scenario.

Poll : 0 votes