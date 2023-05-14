IPL 2023 weather update: Jaipur weather report on May 14 for today's RR vs RCB clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

Only two points separate the two teams, with the Royals stationed at fifth and Bangalore in seventh spot after playing one game less. It is absolutely necessary for both teams to win today's game to keep themselves in the race for the playoffs.

The Royals will be brimming with confidence after a thumping victory in the last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Yashasvi Jaiswal (98* off 47) and Sanju Samson (48* off 29) ran riot as they chase down 150 runs in just 13.1 overs.

Bangalore, on the other hand, failed to defend 199 runs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last fixture. The bowlers struggled once again, which has been their concern over the years. They will have to come up with a much-improved performance against a star-studded Rajasthan batting unit.

Jaipur weather - Sawai Mansingh Stadium weather report on May 14 - No rain predicted

A full 40-over game is on the cards when RR host the Royal Challengers at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game. However, the cloud cover will be in the 70s.

Meanwhile, the temperature will be on the higher side, hovering between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be in the 20s.

RR vs RCB Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, and Akash Vasisht.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, and Siddarth Kaul.

Poll : 0 votes