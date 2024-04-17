IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after KKR vs RR match (Updated)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, April 16, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

RR won the toss and elected to bowl. KKR scored 223 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the highest scorer for the team and became the third player to hit a century for KKR in IPL. He was dismissed after scoring 109 runs off 56 deliveries. Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen took two wickets each.

Jos Buttler displayed a one-man show as he remained unbeaten on 107 runs off 60 deliveries. His innings helped RR reach the target of 224 runs on the last delivery of the match with two wickets in hand.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.2 245 147.34 1 2 - 35 14 2 R Parag (RR) 7 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 - 3 - 22 20 3 SP Narine (KKR) 6 6 - 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 - 26 20 4 SV Samson (RR) 7 7 2 276 82* 55.2 178 155.05 - 3 - 27 11 5 RG Sharma (MI) 6 6 1 261 105* 52.2 156 167.3 1 - 1 28 15 6 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 - 2 - 19 9 7 H Klaasen (SRH) 6 6 2 253 80* 63.25 127 199.21 - 3 - 9 24 8 JC Buttler (RR) 6 6 2 247 104* 61.75 164 150.6 2 - - 22 10 9 S Dube (CSK) 6 6 2 242 66* 60.5 148 163.51 - 2 - 20 15 10 TM Head (SRH) 5 5 - 235 102 47 118 199.15 1 1 - 28 12

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer and has scored 361 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147.34.

Riyan Parag is still in second place and has amassed a total of 318 runs in seven innings at an average of 63.60. Sunil Narine has jumped to the third position and has scored 276 runs in six innings at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 187.75.

Sanju Samson has moved to fourth place from third and has made 276 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 155.05. Rohit Sharma has moved to fifth place from fourth and has scored 261 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 167.30.

Shubman Gill has moved to sixth position from fifth and has amassed 255 runs in six outings at an average of 51. Heinrich Klaasen has slipped to seventh place from sixth position and has 253 runs to his name in six matches at a strike rate of 199.21. Jos Buttler has jumped to eighth place and has made 247 runs in six matches at an average of 61.75. He is the only batter with two centuries this season.

Shivam Dube has moved to ninth place from seventh and has made 242 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 163.51. Travis Head has slipped to 10th position from eighth and has scored 235 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 199.15.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 YS Chahal (RR) 7 7 156 26 - 217 12 3/11 18.08 8.34 13 - - 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 6 6 144 24 - 146 10 5/21 14.6 6.08 14.4 - 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 5 5 120 20 - 183 10 4/29 18.3 9.15 12 1 - 4 PJ Cummins (SRH) 6 6 144 24 - 189 9 3/43 21 7.87 16 - - 5 K Rabada (PBKS) 6 6 144 24 - 191 9 2/18 21.22 7.95 16 - - 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 6 6 133 22.1 - 205 9 4/29 22.77 9.24 14.77 1 - 7 KK Ahmed (DC) 6 6 144 24 1 211 9 2/21 23.44 8.79 16 - - 8 G Coetzee (MI) 6 6 135 22.3 - 231 9 4/34 25.66 10.26 15 1 - 9 M Pathirana (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 88 8 4/28 11 7.33 9 1 - 10 SM Curran (PBKS) 6 6 108 18 - 152 8 3/28 19 8.44 13.5 - -

Yuzvendra Chahal is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.08.

Jasprit Bumrah is still the second-highest wicket-taker and has picked 10 wickets in six innings at an economy of 6.08. Mustafizur Rahman is still in third place and has taken 10 wickets in five innings at an average of 17.10.

Pat Cummins is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker. He has picked nine wickets in six outings at a strike rate of 16. Kagiso Rabada is still in fifth position. He has taken nine wickets in six innings at an average of 21.22.

Arshdeep Singh is still the sixth-highest wicket-taker and has taken nine wickets in six innings at an average of 22.77. Khaleel Ahmed is still in seventh place and has picked nine wickets in six matches at an economy of 8.79.

Gerald Coetzee is still in eighth position and has taken nine wickets in six games at an average of 25.66. Matheesha Pathirana is still in ninth place and has picked a total of eight wickets in three innings at an average of 11.

Sam Curran is still in 10th position and has taken a total of eight wickets in six games at an average of 19.

