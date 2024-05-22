IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after RR vs RCB match (Updated)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RR won the toss and elected to bowl.

RCB didn’t have a decent start and could make only 50 runs in the Powerplay. They lost the wicket of Faf du Plessis as well in the first six overs. None of the batters managed to cross the 35-run mark. Rajat Patidar was the highest scorer for the team with 34 runs off 22 deliveries.

RCB scored 172 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 44 runs in four overs.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 46 runs for the first wicket. Jaiswal scored 45 runs off 30 deliveries for RR and was the leading scorer for the team. RR reached the target of 173 runs in 19 overs with four wickets in hand. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for 33 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 15 15 3 741 113* 61.75 479 154.69 1 5 0 62 38 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 14 14 3 583 108* 53 413 141.16 1 4 2 58 18 3 R Parag (RR) 15 13 3 567 84* 56.7 374 151.6 0 4 0 40 33 4 TM Head (SRH) 13 13 1 533 102 44.41 267 199.62 1 4 2 61 31 5 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 527 103 47.9 373 141.28 1 2 0 48 16 6 SV Samson (RR) 15 14 4 521 86 52.1 335 155.52 0 5 1 47 24 7 KL Rahul (LSG) 14 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.12 0 4 0 45 19 8 N Pooran (LSG) 14 14 6 499 75 62.37 280 178.21 0 3 1 35 36 9 SP Narine (KKR) 14 13 0 482 109 37.07 268 179.85 1 3 1 50 32 10 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 14 14 1 470 75* 36.15 227 207.04 0 3 0 35 41

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has amassed 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second place and has made 583 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 141.16.

Riyan Parag has jumped to third place from fourth and has amassed 567 runs in 15 games at an average of 56.70. Travis Head has slipped to fourth position from third and has scored 533 runs in 13 outings at a strike rate of 199.62.

Sai Sudharsan is still in fifth place and has amassed 527 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 141.28. KL Rahul is still in sixth position and has 520 runs to his name in 14 innings at an average of 37.14.

Sanju Samson is still in seventh place and has amassed 519 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 155.85. Nicholas Pooran is still in eighth place and has amassed 499 runs in 14 innings at an average of 62.37.

Sunil Narine is still in ninth place and has 482 runs to his name in 13 outings at a strike rate of 179.85. Abhishek Sharma is still in 10th position and has made 470 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 207.04.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 HV Patel (PBKS) 14 14 294 49 0 477 24 3/15 19.87 9.73 12.25 0 0 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 13 13 311 51.5 0 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 3 CV Varun (KKR) 14 13 288 48 0 393 20 3/16 19.65 8.18 14.4 0 0 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 14 14 302 50.2 0 505 19 4/29 26.57 10.03 15.89 1 0 5 T Natarajan (SRH) 12 12 278 46.2 1 423 18 4/19 23.5 9.12 15.44 1 0 6 YS Chahal (RR) 14 14 324 54 0 512 18 3/11 28.44 9.48 18 0 0 7 Harshit Rana (KKR) 12 10 229 38.1 0 359 17 3/24 21.11 9.4 13.47 0 0 8 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 10 10 213 35.3 0 368 17 3/14 21.64 10.36 12.52 0 0 9 TU Deshpande (CSK) 13 13 288 48 0 424 17 4/27 24.94 8.83 16.94 1 0 10 KK Ahmed (DC) 14 14 300 50 2 479 17 2/21 28.17 9.58 17.64 0 0

Harshal Patel is still in first place and has taken 24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.87. Jasprit Bumrah is still in second position and has picked 20 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 15.55.

Varun Chakravarthy is still in third place and has 20 wickets to his name in 13 innings at an average of 19.65. Arshdeep Singh is still in fourth position and has picked 19 wickets in 14 outings at a strike rate of 15.89.

T Natarajan is still the fifth-leading wicket-taker and has picked 18 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 9.12. Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped to sixth place from ninth and has taken 18 wickets in 14 games at an average of 28.44.

Harshit Rana has slipped to seventh position from sixth and has amassed 17 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 9.40. Mukesh Kumar has moved to eighth place from seventh and has 17 wickets to his name in 10 innings at an economy of 10.36.

Tushar Deshpande has moved to ninth position from eighth and has picked 17 wickets in 13 games at a strike rate of 16.94. Khaleel Ahmed is still in 10th place from ninth and has 17 wickets to his name in 14 games at an average of 28.17.

