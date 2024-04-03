IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders have attained the pole position in the IPL 2024 points table after a massive win against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag on Wednesday, April 3. A blitzkrieg from Sunil Narine at the top of the order guided KKR to a 106-run victory against DC.

Courtesy of the big win, the Kolkata Knight Riders now have six points from three matches. They remain undefeated this season, and their net run rate of +2.518 has helped them push the Rajasthan Royals to the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have dropped from seventh to ninth position in the IPL 2024 points table. The 106-run defeat has severely impacted DC's net run rate, which has come down from -0.016 to -1.347. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have moved up by one spot each after KKR's huge win against DC.

Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad retained their places in the Top 6. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians continue to languish at the bottom of the standings with zero points in their account.

Can Gujarat Titans attain the first place in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow?

Kolkata Knight Riders' stay at the helm of the standings might be short-lived because fifth-placed Gujarat Titans will take on seventh-ranked Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 tomorrow (April 4). The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the Titans have not lost a single game this year.

If the Gujarat Titans register a big win like the Kolkata Knight Riders did earlier today, they can jump straight from fifth to first position in the standings. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings have a chance to enter the Top 5 of the table by ending GT's winning streak at home in IPL 2024. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST in Ahmedabad.