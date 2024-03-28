IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs DC match

Rajasthan Royals retained the second position in the IPL 2024 points table after a last-over win over the Delhi Capitals earlier tonight (March 28). Avesh Khan kept his nerve in the 20th over and successfully defended 17 runs to help RR record their second consecutive win on home soil.

The victory helped Rajasthan Royals take their tally to four points in the IPL 2024 points table. Their net run rate has declined from +1.000 to +0.800 despite the 12-run victory against the Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals continue to hold the eighth position in the standings. They have zero points after two matches. Their net run rate has slumped from -0.455 to -0.528 after the loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings are currently the number one team in the IPL 2024 points table. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are the only three teams with zero points to their name after nine matches in the competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a chance to climb up in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Virat Kohli will be in action tomorrow at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Image: IPLT20.com)

A solitary match will happen in IPL 2024 tomorrow evening. Home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash against Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams have two points each.

KKR hold the fourth position in the standings with two points from one match and a net run rate of +0.200. Meanwhile, RCB are two spots below them in the sixth position with two points from two games and a net run rate of -0.180.

A big win for either of the two teams can take them to the numero uno position in the standings. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top tomorrow evening.