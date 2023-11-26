IPL 2024 retention Telecast channel: Where to watch live

The deadline for the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to announce their list of retained and released players ends on Sunday, November 26. The same day also marks the closing of the trade window, which has seen limited activity at least officially. After announcing their retention list, teams will have start detailed planning for the auction, which will be held on December 19 in Dubai.

Ahead of the retention deadline, Romario Shepherd was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for his existing fee of ₹50 lakh. Then in a swap deal, LSG traded pacer Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Rajasthan (RR) for batter Devdutt Padikkal. Also, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH); Mayank Dagar went from SRH to RCB.

According to reports, all-rounder Hardik Pandya to all set to return to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT) for the IPL 2024 season. There has been no official confirmation from the two franchises over what is said to be an all-cash deal.

IPL 2024 retention: Live telecast

Star Sports will have a special show on IPL 2024 retention. The live program will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 4 PM to 6 PM IST.

A post from Star Sports India’s official Instagram handle confirmed the same.

IPL 2024 retention: Live streaming

There are no details available about live streaming of IPL 2024 retention. According to some reports, digital broadcaster JioCinema will also host a special sow from 4 PM IST onwards, but details of the same cannot be confirmed.

IPL 2024 auction to take place in Dubai on December 19

The auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League will be held in Dubai on December 19. This is the first time that the auction of the lucrative T20 league will be held overseas. All 10 franchises will look to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Each of the teams will have a purse of ₹100 crore to put together their squad for the 2024 season. This is an increase of ₹5 crore from last season's purse of ₹95 crore.