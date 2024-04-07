  • home icon
IPL 2024 schedule PDF Download – Complete match list, dates, venues, ticket details and timings in IST

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 07, 2024 12:38 IST
Chennai Super Kings are defending champions in IPL 2024 (Image: IPLT20.com)

BCCI released the IPL 2024 schedule a few days ago. This year, the board announced the timetable in two phases, keeping the General Elections in mind. Luckily for fans in India, all matches of IPL 2024 will be played in the country.

Like the last two seasons, 10 teams, namely Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will play 14 matches each in the league round.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The league stage of IPL 2024 started on March 22 and will end on May 19. As per the IPL 2024 schedule, the playoffs will begin on May 21, with the final scheduled to take place on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2024 Schedule PDF

The PDF for the IPL 2024 schedule is now available to download. You can download the full list of fixtures along with match timings and venue details from here.

IPL 2024 Venues

Thirteen venues across India will host the IPL 2024 matches. Below is the complete list of stadiums that will host the tournament:

  1. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  2. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  3. New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur
  4. HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
  5. Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  6. Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  7. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  8. Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag
  9. M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  10. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  11. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
  12. Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
  13. Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur

IPL 2024 tickets

Tickets for the IPL matches have been on sale on different online ticketing platforms. Here is a team-wise list of the platforms where tickets can be bought:

Chennai Super Kings: Insider

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Insider

Kolkata Knight Riders: Bookmyshow

Rajasthan Royals: Bookmyshow

Gujarat Titans: Insider

Lucknow Super Giants: Bookmyshow

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: royalchallengers.com

Punjab Kings: Insider

Delhi Capitals: Insider

Mumbai Indians: Bookmyshow

IPL 2024 Timings

As per the IPL 2024 schedule, the evening matches will start at 7.30 pm IST. The afternoon matches have a start time of 3.30 pm IST. All matches will be live on Star Sports 1 on TV and JioCinema online.

