IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs DC (Updated) ft. Sam Curran and Kuldeep Yadav

Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, March 23, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl here. Delhi were in a spot of bother but a cameo from Abishek Porel helped them post 174/9 in 20 overs. Shai Hope and Porel made 30-plus runs each for Delhi. The West Indian emerged as the highest scorer with 33 runs off 25 deliveries. Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel were the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, scalping took two wickets each.

In reply, Punjab reached the target of 175 runs in 19.2 overs and won the match by four wickets. Sam Curran scored 63 runs off 47 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 38 runs off 21 deliveries and helped the team cross the line.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SM Curran (PBKS) 1 1 - 63 63 63 47 134.04 - 1 - 6 1 2 Anuj Rawat (RCB) 1 1 - 48 48 48 25 192 - - - 4 3 3 KD Karthik (RCB) 1 1 1 38 38* - 26 146.15 - - - 3 2 4 LS Livingstone (PBKS) 1 1 1 38 38* - 21 180.95 - - - 2 3 5 R Ravindra (CSK) 1 1 - 37 37 37 15 246.66 - - - 3 3 6 F du Plessis (RCB) 1 1 - 35 35 35 23 152.17 - - - 8 0 7 S Dube (CSK) 1 1 1 34 34* - 28 121.42 - - - 4 1 8 SD Hope (DC) 1 1 - 33 33 33 25 132 - - - 2 2 9 Abishek Porel (DC) 1 1 1 32 32* - 10 320 - - - 4 2 10 DA Warner (DC) 1 1 - 29 29 29 21 138.09 - - - 3 2

PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran jumped to first place on this list after he scored 63 runs off 47 deliveries against Delhi. Anuj Rawat moved to second place with 48 runs he scored in the first outing at a strike rate of 192.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is in third place with 38 runs. He was the second-highest run-scorer at the end of the first day of the tournament.

Liam Livingstone made 38 runs off 21 deliveries on Saturday and has jumped to fourth position. Rachin Ravindra was the highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings in the first game with 37 runs. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 1 1 24 4 - 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - 2 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - - 3 C Green (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 9 9 - - 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 1 1 24 4 - 28 2 2/28 14 7 12 - - 5 HV Patel (PBKS) 1 1 24 4 - 47 2 2/47 23.5 11.75 12 - - 6 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) 1 1 18 3 - 14 1 1/14 14 4.66 18 - - 7 I Sharma (DC) 1 1 12 2 - 16 1 1/16 16 8 12 - - 8 KV Sharma (RCB) 1 1 12 2 - 24 1 1/24 24 12 12 - - 9 Yash Dayal (RCB) 1 1 18 3 - 28 1 1/28 28 9.33 18 - - 10 RD Chahar (PBKS) 1 1 24 4 - 33 1 1/33 33 8.25 24 - -

Mustafizur Rahman picked up four wickets in the first match. He is still in first place on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets. Kuldeep Yadav has jumped to second place after returning with 2/17 in four overs against Punjab on Saturday.

Cameron Green has moved to third place from second for his two wickets in the first game against Chennai Super Kings. Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets for 28 runs in four overs for the Kings and is in fourth place currently.

Harhsal Patel dismissed two batters and gave away 47 runs in his four overs. He has moved to fifth place on this list.