IPL 2024 weather update: Chennai weather report for May 24 for SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday, May 24. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host tonight's gripping contest.

SRH lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, SRH could only muster 159 runs after Mitchell Starc gunned down their top order. KKR chased down the target in just 13.4 overs, with Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer scoring half-centuries.

The SunRisers will look to bounce back from the defeat and play their trademark attacking brand of cricket against Rajasthan for a place in the IPL 2024 final.

RR, meanwhile, ended their league phase with four consecutive defeats and a washout against the Knight Riders. However, in the Eliminator, they played out of their skin against a resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru side to knock them out of IPL 2024.

The Royals successfully chased down 173 runs with one over to spare, thanks to contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (45), Riyan Parag (36), and Shimron Hetmyer (26). Rajasthan will look to continue their winning run and beat SRH to book a final date with KKR on Sunday.

With a place in the final up for grabs, a cracking contest beckons fans at Chepauk on Friday. Fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers to watch the star battle it out in a knockout game.

Speaking of the weather, it will be hot and humid throughout the game in Chennai. The temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity, which will be in the 70s, the actual feeling will be around 39 degrees Celsius.

There is no chance of rainfall during the match, and fans can expect an uninterrupted game on Friday.

What is the head-to-head record between SRH and RR in the IPL?

The two teams have met each other 19 times previously in the IPL with SRH winning on 10 occasions. Rajasthan, meanwhile, have nine games in their overall head-to-head meetings.

The two teams met earlier this season when the SunRisers won by one run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. They successfully defended 201 runs, thanks to a brilliant final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

