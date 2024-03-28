IPL 2024 weather update: Jaipur weather report for March 28 for RR vs DC match

The ninth match of IPL 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to their IPL 2024 campaign. Rajasthan defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their tournament opener by 20 runs and are currently second in the standings after Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi, on the other hand, didn't have a memorable start to the season, going down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets. DC are among the three teams that are yet to open their account in this year's IPL.

While RR will look to continue their winning run, DC will be desperate to get off the mark as they chase their maiden IPL title.

The stage is set for a blockbuster encounter and players will look to fire all cylinders on Thursday night. Much to fans' relief, the weather is expected to be pleasant, with relatively less humidity.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover around the 30 degrees Celsius mark in Jaipur during the game time. The air quality, meanwhile, has been deemed as 'unhealthy' by the aforementioned report.

IPL 2024: RR vs DC Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, and Kunal Singh Rathore.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, and Swastik Chikara.