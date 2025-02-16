IPL 2025 full schedule released; final to be played in Kolkata on May 25

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the complete schedule of the IPL 2025 on Sunday (February 16). A total of 74 matches will be played in IPL 2025 over two months at 13 venues.

The new season of the biggest cricket league in the world will commence in Kolkata on March 22 with a high-octane clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals after the season opener, also the first day game of IPL 2025.

The highly anticipated El Clasico between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played on March 23 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, which is the third match of the season. The two teams will face off again on April 20 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK will also host RCB in the opening week, with the contest scheduled on March 28.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

The 10 participating teams have been divided into two groups. Group 1 comprises KKR, RCB, RR, CSK, and PBKS, while Group 2 has SRH, DC, MI, GT, and LSG. Rajasthan Royals will play two of their home games in Guwahati, while Delhi Capitals will do the same in Visakhapatnam. Punjab Kings are set to play three home games in Dharamsala. They will host MI, LSG, and DC at the picturesque venue.

There will be 12 double-headers this season. LSG, GT, RR, and DC are set to play three day games apiece, while the rest of the franchises will play two each.

Last year finalists SRH and KKR's home grounds set to host play-off matches during IPL 2025

After entertaining the fans for more than two months, IPL 2025 will conclude on May 25, with the season finale scheduled at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Along with the final, Kolkata will also host the season opener and Qualifier 2 on March 23.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will play host to Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on March 20 and 21.

