IPL 2025 marks the return of fan parks, to cover 50 cities in 23 states

The BCCI has announced the return of fan parks for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. The announcement stated that these fan parks will cover 50 cities in the country across 23 states and a union territory.

These fan parks, consisting of live match screening, food courts, kids play zones, music and entertainment, will be held simultaneously in several cities over 10 weekends. These will start on March 22 and end on May 25.

The board also announced that Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Manbhum, Purulia (West Bengal), Dimapur (Nagaland), Rohtak (Haryana), Karaikal (Puducherry), and Tinsukia (Assam) will host IPL fan parks for the first time.

These fan parks are expected to drive fan engagement and allow supporters of the sport who live outside traditional cricketing centres to enjoy the gaiety brought by the IPL. The BCCI hopes that this outreach will help spread the sport further.

"The IPL Fan Parks highlight our commitment to engaging fans beyond the stadiums. Since its launch in 2015, this initiative has brought the thrill of the IPL to millions of fans, creating unforgettable experiences. With the 2025 schedule covering 50 cities, we are excited to take the IPL experience to even more fans, ensuring that the spirit of cricket and the magic of IPL reaches every corner of the country," said Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI (via iplt20.com).

"IPL Fan Parks are a crucial part of our vision" - IPL chairman

IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, in a press release, said that the fan parks are a crucial part of the BCCI's vision to bring the tournament closer to fans. This will act as a godsend to those supporters whose hometowns do not host the IPL.

"The IPL Fan Parks are a crucial part of our vision to bring the tournament closer to fans across India. By hosting these events in multiple cities and towns, we aim to recreate the electrifying stadium atmosphere and allow fans to celebrate the IPL together. This initiative strengthens our bond with cricket enthusiasts nationwide, ensuring they experience the excitement and passion of the sport in a lively and vibrant setting," said Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairman, IPL.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22, in the inaugural fixture of IPL 2025. KKR start the tournament as one of its favorites.

Last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad play the second game of the tournament, an afternoon fixture on Sunday, March 23 against Rajasthan Royals at home while Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians later in the day.

