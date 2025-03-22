IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have attained the number one spot in the IPL 2025 points table after a magnificent win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. This win has helped RCB open their account in the standings, taking their total to two points from one match.

Since RCB chased down the 175-run target in just 16.2 overs, their net run rate stands at +2.137. On the other side, KKR hold the second position in the IPL 2025 point stable with zero points from one match. Their net run rate has slumped to -2.137 after the seven-wicket defeat at the Eden Gardens.

Krunal Pandya won the Player of the Match award in the contest between KKR and RCB. The left-arm spinner bagged three crucial wickets for RCB, ensuring KKR finished with only 174 on the board despite being 107/1 after 10 overs.

In the second innings, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt's half-centuries guided RCB home in the 17th over itself. Sunil Narine bowled a tight spell, but his efforts ended in a losing cause in Kolkata.

Can SRH open their account in the IPL 2025 points table?

IPL 2025 will head to Hyderabad for the second match of the new season on March 23. It will be the first afternoon clash of the tournament featuring former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals.

SRH will be keen to continue in the same vein after a memorable performance in IPL 2024, where they ended as the runners-up. Meanwhile, RR will play under Riyan Parag's leadership for the first time as regular captain Sanju Samson is not 100% fit.

The Orange Army will start as the favorites to win because they will have the home advantage. It will be interesting to see if they can overtake RCB and become the new tabletoppers in the IPL 2025 points table.

