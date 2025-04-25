IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can RCB qualify for playoffs after their 11-run win against RR?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first home game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, beating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in their match played on Thursday (April 24). This win happens to be RCB's sixth so far in the season.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, RCB posted 205/5 on the board at the end of their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Virat Kohli (70 off 42) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 27). A fine bowling effort from Josh Hazlewood, which saw him register figures of 4/33 in his four overs, helped RCB restrict RR to 194/9 and win the game by 11 runs.

With this win, RCB moved further up in the points table, eclipsing Mumbai Indians and taking the third spot with 12 points in nine games so far. RCB needs to win two out of their next five games remaining in the season, which will see them get to 16 points and more or less guarantee a playoff berth for them this season.

RCB also has a very realistic chance of topping the table and securing a place for themselves in Qualifier 1. As has been the trend in the last four seasons, they need to get to 20 points by the end of the season, which means they will likely have to win four out of their next five games to get a top-two finish.

"The pitch wasn't as flat as the score makes it look" - Virat Kohli in the post-match interview

Virat Kohli in action for Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Speaking to the broadcaster after the game, Virat Kohli had the following to say about the contest at hand (via ESPNCricinfo):

"Look, we've had three pretty average games at home and we discussed a few things we need to get right as a batting unit and we applied ourselves well to get the total on board."

"The pitch wasn't as flat as the score makes it look. Dew made the ball come on nicely in the second half and credit to Rajasthan for coming out and playing some good shots. Pushed us back straighaway, but to claw ourselves back into the game and get those two points is great."

"The first challenge is winning the toss [chuckles]. In the second half there is always dew. We've struggled to put on a par score. The template is now pretty simple, for one guy to bat through and the others to attack around him. Devdutt and I know this ground well. Just wanted to let Salt do his thing at the top."

With this win, RCB are now third on the points table with 12 points to their name. They will take on the Delhi Capitals next at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday (April 27).

