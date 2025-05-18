IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) welcomed Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, May 18. In a high-scoring game, PBKS defeated RR by 10 runs.
Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bat first, recovering from 34/3 to post 219/5 on the board. PBKS lost three wickets in the first four overs before Shreyas Iyer (30 off 25) and Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37) added 67 runs for the fourth wicket. Shashank Singh finished with an unbeaten knock of 59 to guide PBKS to a total of 219.
Tushar Despande was the star bowler for RR, picking up two wickets. Kwena Mphaka, Riyan Parag, and Akash Madhwal took one wicket each.
In response, RR enjoyed an impressive start, scoring 89 runs in the powerplay. But they eventually lost wickets on a consistent basis to lose the game by 10 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) scored his sixth fifty of the season, while Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31) scored his second half-century of the season.
Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai took two apiece.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
Yashasvi Jaiswal jumps to the top (previously seventh) with 523 runs from 13 games at a strike rate of 158. Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), Shubman Gill (508), Virat Kohli (505), and Jos Buttler (500) occupy the positions from second to sixth, respectively.
Prabhsimran Singh at seventh position has scored 458 runs from 12 games, while Shreyas Iyer has 435 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 174.69. Nicholas Pooran and Riyan Parag conclude the top 10 with 410 and 390 runs, respectively.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Prasidh Krishna remains in the first spot with 20 wickets alongside Noor Ahmad. Josh Hazlewood (18), Trent Boult (18), and Varun Chakaravarthy (17) have occupied the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.
Arshdeep Singh went wicketless in the game and still has 16 wickets alongside Vaibhav Arora. Mohammed Siraj (15), Harshit Rana (15), and Sai Kishore (14) conclude the top 10 wicket-takers list.
