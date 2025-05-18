IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs PBKS match (Updated) ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) welcomed Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, May 18. In a high-scoring game, PBKS defeated RR by 10 runs.

Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bat first, recovering from 34/3 to post 219/5 on the board. PBKS lost three wickets in the first four overs before Shreyas Iyer (30 off 25) and Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37) added 67 runs for the fourth wicket. Shashank Singh finished with an unbeaten knock of 59 to guide PBKS to a total of 219.

Tushar Despande was the star bowler for RR, picking up two wickets. Kwena Mphaka, Riyan Parag, and Akash Madhwal took one wicket each.

In response, RR enjoyed an impressive start, scoring 89 runs in the powerplay. But they eventually lost wickets on a consistent basis to lose the game by 10 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) scored his sixth fifty of the season, while Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31) scored his second half-century of the season.

Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai took two apiece.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 13 13 1 523 75 43.58 331 158 - 6 - 55 26 2 SA Yadav (MI) 12 12 4 510 68* 63.75 299 170.56 - 3 - 51 26 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 - 509 82 46.27 332 153.31 - 5 - 56 16 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 11 11 1 508 90 50.8 333 152.55 - 5 - 51 16 5 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 6 JC Buttler (GT) 11 11 4 500 97* 71.42 305 163.93 - 5 1 49 22 7 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 12 12 - 458 91 38.16 267 171.53 - 4 1 48 25 8 SS Iyer (PBKS) 12 12 3 435 97* 48.33 249 174.69 - 4 1 32 27 9 N Pooran (LSG) 11 11 1 410 87* 41 204 200.98 - 4 - 34 34 10 R Parag (RR) 13 13 2 390 95 35.45 232 168.1 - 1 - 27 27

Yashasvi Jaiswal jumps to the top (previously seventh) with 523 runs from 13 games at a strike rate of 158. Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), Shubman Gill (508), Virat Kohli (505), and Jos Buttler (500) occupy the positions from second to sixth, respectively.

Prabhsimran Singh at seventh position has scored 458 runs from 12 games, while Shreyas Iyer has 435 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 174.69. Nicholas Pooran and Riyan Parag conclude the top 10 with 410 and 390 runs, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 11 11 258 43 - 329 20 4/41 16.45 7.65 12.9 1 - 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 12 12 258 43 - 345 20 4/18 17.25 8.02 12.9 2 - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 4 TA Boult (MI) 12 12 253 42.1 - 358 18 4/26 19.88 8.49 14.05 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 282 47 - 329 17 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 - - 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 11 242 40.2 1 351 16 3/16 21.93 8.7 15.12 - - 7 VG Arora (KKR) 11 11 231 38.3 1 391 16 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 - - 8 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 11 11 246 41 - 369 15 4/17 24.6 9 16.4 1 - 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 12 12 246 41 - 408 15 3/25 27.2 9.95 16.4 - - 10 R Sai Kishore (GT) 11 11 177 29.3 - 247 14 3/30 17.64 8.37 12.64 - -

Prasidh Krishna remains in the first spot with 20 wickets alongside Noor Ahmad. Josh Hazlewood (18), Trent Boult (18), and Varun Chakaravarthy (17) have occupied the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Arshdeep Singh went wicketless in the game and still has 16 wickets alongside Vaibhav Arora. Mohammed Siraj (15), Harshit Rana (15), and Sai Kishore (14) conclude the top 10 wicket-takers list.

