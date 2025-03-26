IPL 2025 weather update: Guwahati weather report for March 26 for RR vs KKR match

The sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, March 26, in Guwahati. Both teams lost their opening matches of the season and will be desperate to bounce back.

Ad

KKR went down against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets on the opening night of the competition. The Knight Riders' middle order struggled against a relatively weak Bengaluru spin attack, as Krunal Pandya dictated terms in the middle overs, returning with figures of 3/29.

KKR will look to reshuffle their batting order and come up all guns blazing against the Royals in search of a win. RR, meanwhile, were unfortunate to face the wrath of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters in their maiden IPL 2025 game.

Ad

Trending

Rajasthan batters put up a brave show (242) in response to the 287-run target set by SRH, but they will look to address their bowling woes.

With both teams fighting for a win, a cracking contest beckons fans at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Much to the delight of fans, conditions are expected to be pleasant, with no forecast for precipitation.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a little higher in the second half of the match due to high humidity levels. There will be no cloud cover at all during the match hours, and fans can expect a seamless experience tonight in Guwahati.

Ad

"We will learn from what happened in the last game" - KKR bowling coach ahead of RR clash

Kolkata's bowling coach Bharat Arun has stressed that they are perturbed about the defeat in their first match against RCB. However, the former India bowling coach said they will learn and look to move forward in the tournament.

Ad

"I think this team is not too worried about it. We will learn from what happened in the last game. And we will try and get better from there," he said (via The Statesman).

The match between Kolkata and Rajasthan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled 30 minutes earlier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback