IPL 2025 weather update: Guwahati weather report for March 30 for RR vs CSK match

The second game of Sunday's double-header will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It is an important game for both sides, and they will look to return to the dressing room with two points.

Ad

RR currently languish at the bottom of the points, losing both matches so far. They lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening game before defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed them by eight wickets.

Rajasthan are among the two teams, alongside the Mumbai Indians, that are yet to register a win in the tournament and will be desperate to turn their fortunes around tonight. Local boy Riyan Parag, who is currently leading the franchise, will have to put up a brave performance and lift the morale of the entire side if they are to beat the five-time champions.

Ad

Trending

CSK, on the other hand, were handed a shock defeat by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk. They failed to chase down 196 runs and could only reach 146, losing by 50. The Super Kings have struggled to chase down totals in the last few games, which would be a cause for concern for the franchise.

Their strong suit lies in bowling, and Ruturaj Gaikwad and company will look to tie up a depleted RR batting unit to a low score if they want to return to winning ways.

Ad

With this fixture being the last match of IPL 2025 at this venue, fans will turn up in huge numbers to see their favorite cricketers take the field, including local star Riyan Parag. Much to their delight, there is no possibility of rainfall during the match hours, despite the conditions being cloudy.

The temperature will also be pleasant, according to AccuWeather. It would range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, though the actual feeling would be a degree or two less than the original temperature due to low humidity levels.

Ad

Overall, the weather forecast suggests pleasant weather conditions with no rainfall on Sunday evening in Guwahati.

"Don't discount us" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on if they lack firepower

CSK have come under the scanner after they failed to play an aggressive brand of cricket during their run chase against Bengaluru on March 28. Many fans and pundits even called their style of cricket outdated.

Ad

When asked if they lacked firepower, Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming snapped back at the reporter, saying (via Hindustan Times):

"You talk about firepower. We have got firepower all the way through. I don't understand this question. Just because we don't swing from ball No.1 and have some luck go our way, just see the end, who wins it. It is a positive brand of cricket. Don't discount us."

CSK haven't chased down a 175+ run target since 2021 (via Cricbuzz). However, they will look to put all these criticisms to bed with a dominant win over RR on Sunday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback