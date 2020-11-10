IPL Orange Cap: Who scored the most runs in IPL 2020?

KL Rahul won his maiden Orange Cap after finishing as the highest run-getter in IPL 2020. The KXIP skipper scored 670 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 55.83, including 5 half-centuries and a scintillating 132* off 69 balls against RCB earlier in the season.

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan needed 68 runs to overhaul KL Rahul’s tally, but the southpaw got out for a 13-ball 15 in the final to finish on an aggregate of 618 runs from 17 games. This tally included back-to-back hundreds against CSK and KXIP.

David Warner crossed 500 runs for the 6th consecutive season and finished 3rd on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. In 16 matches, the SRH captain racked up 548 runs at a strike rate of 134.64.

Even though he couldn’t take DC all the way, Shreyas Iyer led by example and helped DC make their first-ever IPL final. The 25-year-old crossed the 500-run mark for the first time in his IPL career and finished in 4th position, having scored 519 runs in 17 matches at an average of 34.60.

MI and RCB players dominate the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

6 of the top 10 leading run-getters are from MI and RCB (Credits: IPLT20.com)

The top 4 of the IPL 2020 batting charts was followed by the MI trio of Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav. After warming the bench in the first 2 games, Kishan emerged as MI’s best batsman in IPL 2020 as he scored 516 runs in 16 matches at an average and strike rate of 57.33 and 145.76 respectively.

De Kock, on the other hand, couldn’t play the entire season in the same gear, but he always got MI off to flying starts in the powerplay. The South African crossed 500 runs for the 2nd successive season, finishing IPL 2020 with 503 runs under his belt.

Even though he got out for a scratchy 20-ball 19 in the final, Suryakumar Yadav finished the 13th edition of the cash-rich league as the 7th highest run-getter, having smashed 480 runs in 16 matches at an average of 40.

The top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list was completed by the RCB triumvirate of Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

AB de Villiers single-handedly won RCB 2 matches this season, and finished in 10th position with 454 runs at an average of 45.40. Virat Kohli scored 12 runs more than De Villiers, and hence finished 1 slot above his deputy.

While people are used to seeing the big guns score big runs, it was Devdutt Padikkal who emerged as RCB’s find of IPL 2020. The 21-year-old opener not only provided solid starts at the top of the order, but also batted deep before eventually finishing the season with a mammoth tally of 473 runs.