"Is baar trophy humara hai" - Fan screams as KKR batter returns from practice session at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

A fan screamed 'Is baar trophy humaara hai' as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh was returning from a practice session at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium on Thursday, March 13. A video of the same was uploaded on the franchise's official social media handles. The left-handed batter also acknowledged the claim of the fan.

Rinku is now one of the first names on the team sheet for KKR, especially due to his exploits during the IPL 2023 fixture against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Needing 29 runs off the final over, Rinku took left-arm seamer Yash Dayal to the cleaners, hammering him for five consecutive sixes to win the game for the Knight Riders.

The youngster aggregated 474 runs that year in 14 matches at 59.25 along with a strike rate of 149.53. The 27-year-old's performances also catapulted him to play for India that year. Rinku currently averages 42 in 33 T20Is, striking at 161.56 with 546 runs.

In the video, the fan yelled at Rinku Singh:

"Is baar trophy humaara hai" (The trophy is ours this time).

KKR to be in action on the first day of IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane will lead KKR. (Credits: Getty)

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be in action on the first day of the 18th season of the IPL. They will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at Eden Gardens. The Kolkata-based franchise lifted their third title last year, defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in an almost one-sided final.

Despite that, the owners surprisingly didn't retain their captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the auction. The right-handed batter fetched a whopping ₹26.75 crore from the Punjab Kings in the mega auction last year.

Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead the defending champions, while all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer will be his deputy. Venkatesh also proved to be their most expensive player in the auction held in Saudi Arabia in November, fetching ₹23.75 crore from KKR.

