Is Liam Livingstone playing today's RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone did not return to their playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who lost the toss, said they were going with the same team that beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 20.

Ad

The Englishman was neither a part of the playing XI nor part of the Impact subs list in RCB's previous match against PBKS at Mullanpur on Sunday, and the same is the case for the RR game. He was replaced by Romario Shepherd, who made his debut for the franchise.

Livingstone has had a difficult time with the bat in IPL 2025, having made a mere 87 runs in seven matches. His highest score came against the Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, where he made 54 off 40 balls. That innings was followed by three successive single-digit scores, leading to his omission from the playing XI.

Ad

Trending

The 31-year-old's poor run of form in IPL 2025 has led to criticism from former players. Former India batter Manoj Tiwary compared Livingstone's batting exploits to Glenn Maxwell and criticised his shot selection.

"The one player that disappointed me the most was the overseas player, Liam Livingstone. Liam Livingstone is emerging as the new Glenn Maxwell. If you see his shot selection, despite being an experienced international player, he gets out in a similar fashion each and every time," Tiwary had said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

RCB aim to break home duck in IPL 2025 against RR

RCB enter their match against RR in fourth place on the points table, with 10 points in eight matches. Each of their five wins in IPL 2025 so far has come away from home.

The Rajat Patidar-led side had defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in Jaipur on April 13. RR come into the match against RCB having suffered four defeats in a row, the last of which was against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19.

The inaugural IPL champions will be without regular captain Sanju Samson, who is recovering from injury. Riyan Parag continues to lead the franchise in his absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More