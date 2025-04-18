"Is he really bringing value to the team?" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in RCB XI for IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have benefited enough due to the presence of Liam Livingstone in their playing combination in IPL 2025. He wondered whether the Bengaluru-based franchise would be better off playing Jacob Bethell ahead of his fellow countryman.

Ad

RCB will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 34 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. Livingstone has aggregated 83 runs at an average of 20.75 and has picked up two wickets at an average of 38.00 in six games in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that RCB do not have too many concerns, but wondered whether Livingstone has contributed enough as a middle-order batter.

Ad

Trending

"The simple story for Bengaluru is that they are not winning at home and not losing away. What do Bengaluru need to do? They don't have any problematic spots as such, but they might think about one or two things. Liam Livingstone - is he really bringing value to the team?" he said (7:55).

Ad

Chopra noted that Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have given the franchise a flying start in virtually every game.

"They should definitely ask that question of themselves. Phil Salt plays at the top, and Virat Kohli plays with him. Virat Kohli keeps changing his game based on the conditions. At times, he plays fast and slow on other occasions. He adjusts. He is a player who adapts. Phil Salt plays only one way. He hits, which is his style of play," he observed.

Ad

While pointing out that the other batters have also done their job, the cricketer-turned-commentator urged RCB to play Bethell ahead of Livingstone if they feel the latter's bowling won't work at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Devdutt Padikkal is playing extremely well. He and Rajat Patidar drive the game forward, and Jitesh Sharma is also batting decently, but what about Liam Livingstone? Will his spin bowling work on this ground? If it's not going to work, play Jacob Bethell. He too can bowl and bats as well," Chopra elaborated.

Ad

Aakash Chopra pointed out that PBKS have a plethora of right-handers in their batting lineup, with Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera being their only prominent left-handed batters. He noted that RCB should consider playing Jacob Bethell in such a scenario, highlighting that Liam Livingstone isn't giving them much.

"The spin bowling is found wanting" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's bowling issue ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Suyash Sharma hasn't been at his penetrative best in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked spin bowling as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's other concern heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings.

Ad

"Why do they generally lose at home? The spin bowling is found wanting. That has been a problem. Can a change be made there? Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya haven't been able to conquer this ground yet. They have performed well away from home, but haven't been able to do that here. So a big question will be how RCB address that problem," he said (9:40).

Krunal Pandya has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.57 in six innings in IPL 2025. Suyash Sharma has accounted for only two dismissals at an economy rate of 8.75 in five innings this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More