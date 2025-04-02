Ishan Kishan bowls and drops easy return catch ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan was seen rolling his arm over during a practice session. He also dropped a relatively easy return catch. A video of the same was uploaded by the franchise on their social media accounts.

Kishan is a right-arm off-break bowler but hasn't bowled a lot in the IPL so far, with teams having him in their XI for wicketkeeping duties and his aggressive batting. He was asked to roll his arm over in SRH's recent home encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where, off his first delivery, he was hit for a boundary to help LSG win the game.

On Wednesday, April 2, SRH uploaded a video that saw Ishan bowl his off-spin during practice. The batter hit the ball in the air, and the 26-year-old, along with coach James Franklin, attempted to take the catch. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) batter got to the ball but shelled the chance of holding onto it.

Take a look a the video of the same below:

How has Ishan Kishan fared in the IPL 2025 for the SunRisers Hyderabad so far?

Ishan Kishan scored a scintillating 100 on debut for SRH vs RR- Source: Getty

Having played three league games, Ishan Kishan has had mixed returns for his new side. Kishan made his debut for SRH in their first league game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he scored a statement century in 45 deliveries and helped SRH post 286/6, the second-highest total in IPL history.

Thereafter, he was dismissed for a duck against LSG, followed by a two-run knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC). In three innings so far, Kishan has scored 108 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 203.77.

SRH have registered only one win and have two losses on the trot. They will look to break the losing streak when they face defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday, April 3.

