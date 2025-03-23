Ishan Kishan grabs eyeballs with his flying kiss after reaching fifty in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 clash [Watch] 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan sent a flying kiss towards the stands after reaching his half-century in the second match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The match is taking place on Sunday, March 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The moment unfolded on the second ball of the 13th over of SunRisers' innings. Jofra Archer bowled a full delivery on the stumps, and Ishan backed away before launching it over deep point for a maximum, bringing up his fifty off just 25 balls. As the southpaw celebrated, he blew a flying kiss towards the stands.

Meanwhile, Ishan didn’t ease off after his fifty and kept attacking. The 26-year-old brought up his maiden IPL century, reaching the milestone in just 45 balls. He finished unbeaten on 106 off 47 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes.

Ishan Kishan's hundred helps SRH post the second-highest total in IPL history

Asked to bat first, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers Abhishek Sharma (24) and Travis Head added 45 runs off 20 balls for the first wicket. Ishan Kishan walked in at No. 3 and formed a brilliant 85-run partnership off 39 balls with Head. The Australian batter made 67 off 31 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.

Ishan continued his brilliance, scoring a century and remaining unbeaten on 106 off 47 balls. Meanwhile, impactful cameos from Nitish Kumar Reddy (30 off 15) and Heinrich Klaasen (34 off 14) helped SRH finish at 286/6 after 20 overs, the second-highest total in IPL history.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a rocky start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (1), Riyan Parag (4), and Nitish Rana (11) early. At the time of writing, RR were 77/3 after six overs, with Sanju Samson (33) and Dhruv Jurel (22) at the crease.

