Yashasvi Jaiswal's extremely worried reaction after his throw accidentally hits Sandeep Sharma in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had a throw go wrong, as he accidentally hit pacer Sandeep Sharma in the shoulder. Jaiswal looked concerned after the throw seemed to have hurt his teammate.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first in their ongoing game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Royals were shown every nook and corner of the stadium by the home openers.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma tore into the RR bowling unit, and although the latter was dismissed in the powerplay, Ishan Kishan continued the onslaught and helped SRH finish on 94/1 after six overs. Following the carnage in the powerplay, stand-in skipper Riyan Parag introduced Sandeep Sharma into the attack.

On the fifth ball of Sharna's first over, Jaiswal, who was raiding the boundary, collected the ball cleanly and threw the ball back to the bowler. However, Sandeep, who was talking to Head at the bowler's end at that moment, failed to see the ball coming at him and copped a blow on his left shoulder. Jaiswal had his hands on his head in a show of concern for his teammate.

Take a look at the moment below:

Despite fall of wickets, SRH continues to bat in trademark fashion against RR in their IPL 2025 clash

Ishan Kishan is turning heads in the middle, scoring a blistering half-century on SRH debut - Source: Getty

After a blistering powerplay, SRH didn't slow down and continued to take the attack to the bowlers. Travis Head (67 off 31) got to his half-century but lost his wicket in a bid to maintain the momentum.

Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy were batting in the middle at the time of writing, with the scorecard reading 178/2 in 13 overs. Kishan had completed his half-century as well.

