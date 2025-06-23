Ishan Kishan scores 87 (98) on his County debut for Nottinghamshire after being ignored for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [Watch]

Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan played a magnificent knock of 87 (98) on his County Championship debut for the Nottinghamshire side on Monday (June 23) at Trent Bridge. The Jharkhand player was part of the India A squad, which competed in a couple of games against England Lions earlier this month. Kishan was set to return home after that, as he was not in the Indian Test squad for the following five-match series.

South African wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne's absence from the Nottinghamshire team due to international duties opened up an opportunity for Ishan as the County signed him for their next two matches in the Championship.

The Southpaw made an instant impression with a blazing half-century in his debut innings against Yorkshire. He smashed 12 fours and a six during his 98-ball stay at the crease after coming in at the number six position for his team. Kishan eventually perished while trying to play aggressively agaisnt off-spinner Dom Bess, who played 14 Tests for England.

You can watch a couple of boundaries from Ishan Kishan's knock in the videos below:

Ishan Kishan had an average season with the bat in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) parted ways with Ishan Kishan after the IPL 2024 season by releasing him ahead of the mega-auction, ending their seven-year association. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) then procured his services at the auction with a hefty paycheque of ₹ 11.25 crore.

After being slotted in at the number three in a destructive SRH batting line-up, Ishan Kishan made an impressive debut, smashing a century in the first match of the season with the new franchise. However, the 26-year-old failed to deliver consistently with the bat as he finished IPL 2025 with 354 runs across 14 games, including one century and a solitary fifty.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reviewed his IPL 2025 performances in a video on his YouTube channel and opined that SRH might contemplate releasing Kishan before next season. He said:

"This team might think about Ishan Kishan as to what needs to be done. He scored a century, but he had probably scored 144 (196) runs in total before the last match started. If there is a drought after a century, there is a question about the direction you should go. They won't be able to release too many expensive players.

"Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy - you will retain them and not let them go. I am saying they would also retain Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat. They should retain Adam Zampa and they might also want to retain Zeeshan Ansari," Chopra elaborated.

