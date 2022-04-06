"It doesn't feel like we've lost two games" - Ishan Kishan backs MI to bounce back ahead of KKR clash

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Ishan Kishan has backed his side to return to winning ways as they lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have lost their first two games and have not looked settled. Suryakumar Yadav's return will boost their batting unit. He missed the first couple of games due to a thumb injury.

Ahead of the all-important clash, Ishan Kishan stated that the mood in the camp is light and they have the confidence of the management. The MI wicketkeeper-batter said:

"It's not easy for the management as well to form a team - we have a lot of talented players in our team; it is a new team and it will be slightly challenging but we've played just the two games so far. The more we play it will get set a lot better and the players will know their roles a lot better."

He added:

"We are looking at this from a positive frame of mind. The best part is the confidence the management gives us. The team meetings we've had it doesn't feel like we've lost two games. We've played good cricket as well but we've fallen short on a few places. We need to keep improving on those things."

The 23-year-old also stressed that there is no need to press the panic button. Ishan Kishan added:

"It's important for any team to not get into that panic zone and we will try to win tonight with the same confidence and energy."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have also brought in young South African batting prodigy Dewald Brevis into the lineup to add some firepower to their side against KKR.

"There is some pressure" - Ishan Kishan on the baggage of INR 15.25 crore price tag

#HallaBol Most runs in the last 5 IPL innings[active players]370: Jos Buttler278: Ishan Kishan245: KL Rahul213: Glenn Maxwell210: Shubman Gill209: Faf du Plessis Most runs in the last 5 IPL innings[active players]370: Jos Buttler278: Ishan Kishan245: KL Rahul213: Glenn Maxwell210: Shubman Gill209: Faf du Plessis#HallaBol

The Jharkhand-born cricketer became the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 mega auction when the five-time IPL champions broke the bank to secure his services, buying him back for INR 15.25 crore.

While the southpaw has started the campaign on a blazing note, Ishan admitted that there is still some pressure of the hefty paycheque. He concluded:

"When you see that they've shown a lot of faith in you there is some pressure. But at the end of the day when you talk to a number of seniors who have been through the same situation you realize that all this is secondary.

"What comes first is your process and your discipline. You need to continue doing the same things as before and put in the same hardwork."

The youngster has already scored two half-centuries in as many matches in IPL 2022 and will be looking to make it three in three against KKR.

