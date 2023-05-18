"It was like a comedy of errors" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 win vs Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Delhi Capitals (DC) won the battle between two erring teams in their IPL 2023 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The Capitals set a 214-run target for PBKS after being asked to bat first in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17. David Warner and Co. then committed multiple fielding lapses but eventually won the game by 15 runs to virtually knock PBKS out of the playoff race.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals won the game just because they made fewer errors, elaborating:

"Why did Harpreet Brar bowl the last over? Why did Arshdeep Singh bowl only two overs? Why did Kagiso Rabada not bowl one over? How were so many catches dropped? It seems at times that a team that makes fewer mistakes wins the match, not necessarily the team that played better. It was like a comedy of errors."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the Capitals proved to be party poopers for the Punjab Kings, explaining:

"Delhi have won. They are going to get into the habit of spoiling others' parties and they have already done for one. Punjab can now reach only 14 points. They cannot reach 16. In fact, only one team between them and Rajasthan can reach 14 points. The Punjabis will be slightly disappointed for absolutely right reasons."

The Delhi Capitals will face the Chennai Super Kings in their final league game. A win for the ninth-placed team on the points table could knock MS Dhoni and Co. out of the tournament depending on some of the other results.

"The most valuable player in my opinion was Rilee Rossouw" - Aakash Chopra lauds Delhi Capitals batter's knock

Rilee Rossouw smoked an unbeaten 82 off just 37 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked DC's Rilee Rossouw as the most valuable player of the game ahead of PBKS' Liam Livingstone (94 off 48), reasoning:

"The most valuable player in my opinion was Rilee Rossouw although Liam Livingstone also batted amazingly well in this match. But Liam got a very easy lifeline when he was on three, so I have not chosen him."

While lauding David Warner and Prithvi Shaw for giving the Delhi Capitals a flying start, the reputed commentator praised Rossouw for making the most of favorable batting conditions, saying:

"I am going with Rilee Rossouw although David Warner gave a good start and Prithvi Shaw was alongside him. Prithvi Shaw was played after a long time and he struck a half-century. Warner was also batting well. The pitch was absolutely perfect for Rilee Rossouw. He started hitting right from the start and kept on hitting."

Warner (46 off 31) and Shaw (54 off 38) strung together a 94-run first-wicket partnership in 10.2 overs. Rossouw then added 54 runs with Shaw for the second wicket before stitching an unbroken 65-run third-wicket partnership with Phil Salt (26* off 14) to take the Delhi Capitals to a massive total.

