"It's not understandable" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 schedule

Former India player Aakash Chopra has reckoned that the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2025 schedule is incomprehensible. He pointed out that Hardik Pandya and company will be alternating between home and away games virtually throughout the league phase.

The schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League was announced on Sunday, February 16. MI will play their tournament opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on March 23 and will end their league-phase campaign against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai on May 15.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 schedule cannot be understood.

"Mumbai are starting with away games but they are playing every alternate game away. It's not understandable. They are repeatedly playing an away game after a home game," he said (7:10).

Chopra added that the schedule would be extremely taxing for the five-time champions.

"They are playing two consecutive games at home only once in the entire season, and that will take a toll. In my opinion, a very tight and tough schedule has been made. If we see it from Mumbai's point of view, they are going to find it a little difficult because travel is tough, and it gets to you beyond a point," he reasoned.

After their IPL 2025 opener against CSK, MI will play another away game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 29. Their only two back-to-back home games will be against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the reverse fixture against CSK on April 17 and April 20, respectively.

"I think that's a fantastic story" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2025 schedule

CSK failed to reach the playoffs in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra opined that the Chennai Super Kings have an advantageous schedule in IPL 2025.

"If I see Chennai's schedule, four of their first six games are at home. I think that's a fantastic story because they have built a fortress at home. The dew starts coming in April end or the start of May," he said (7:40) in the same video.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player noted that early home games might allow Ruturaj Gaikwad and company to get a headstart in the race for the playoffs.

"If you win three of the four games by then and are already on eight or 10 points, the qualification will become very easy. Since they do not have too many home matches at the back end and have them at the start, and dew will not be a factor in the beginning, I am seeing the schedule as slightly good for Chennai," Chopra observed.

After facing the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 opener in Chennai, CSK will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in another home game on March 28. Their next two matches at Chepauk will be against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 5 and KKR six days later.

