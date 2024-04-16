"Jaiswal bottling his WC chances so royally" - Fans disappointed with youngster's poor knock in KKR vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's horrendous 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) continued on Tuesday, April 16. He contributed a 19-run knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

Tasked with chasing down a mammoth 224 to keep hold of their top spot in the points table, RR had to get going straight away. Jaiswal and Buttler have not been prolific this time around when compared to the past, and their struggles continued against KKR as well.

Jaiswal had got off to a good start and looked in sublime touch. He had dispatched four boundaries in the space of six deliveries and was set to convert his start. The left-handed batter had raced off to 19 runs off nine deliveries.

However, Vaibhav Arora abruptly ended Jaiswal's innings in the second over itself. After narrowly escaping a jumping mid-on for his fourth boundary, Jaiswal had to deal with Arora coming around the wicket.

The switch paid dividends for the right-arm pacer as his outswinger induced the outside edge and Venkatesh Iyer pouched the chance at slip. Twitter was far from pleased with the youngster's repeated failures. Have a look at some of the reactions on the social media platform:

"Ishan Kishan 2021 is Yashasvi Jaiswal 2024," one user opined

"Jaiswal bottling his wc chances so royally," one tweet read

"Jaiswal is not jaiswaling this season," another user remarked

Jaiswal had scored a memorable and unbeaten 98 off 47 deliveries in his last visit to the Eden Gardens in the IPL. The left-handed opener had recorded the fastest IPL fifty, reaching the landmark off just 13 deliveries in RR's thumping win in IPL 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is facing stiff competition from his peers for the T20 World Cup 2024 opener slot

With Rohit Sharma's participation in the T20 World Cup confirmed, a slew of openers competing for the second opener's slot in the Team India playing XI.

Jaiswal had made a strong case after a strong start to his T20I career, scoring 502 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 161.94. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, and other candidates for the slot have all begun the season much better than Jaiswal.

Jaiswal's dismissal left RR at 22-1 in the second over. RR skipper Sanju Samson also could not leave an impression after being dismissed for 12 runs off eight balls. The duo of Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag have repaired the innings to an extent, and have helped RR amass 76 runs in the powerplay.

