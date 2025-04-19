Jasprit Bumrah and MS Dhoni involved in friendly chat ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni were engaged in a friendly chat ahead of the blockbuster IPL 2025 game at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. Bumrah was seen chatting wholeheartedly, with the veteran keeper-batter in his batting gear practising some shots.

Ad

The right-arm speedster had notably made his international debut under Dhoni's captaincy in 2016 during the limited-overs tour of Australia and has now grown to become one of the best in the business. With Dhoni usually coming to bat late in the innings and Bumrah being a death-overs specialist, fans might get to see a showdown between the duo on Sunday. He has also dismissed the legendary keeper-batter thrice in 15 IPL innings.

Ad

Trending

Watch the friendly exchange between the two cricketing greats here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Dhoni, the 43-year-old will be looking to build on the momentum that he regained with the bat in the five-wicket victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai's last match. The veteran's resumption of captaincy didn't start the best way as they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets but redeemed quickly, scripting a win over the Super Giants.

Jasprit Bumrah didn't play in the earlier clash against the Chennai Super Kings

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer was notably not part of the previous clash in IPL 2025 against the Super Kings at the Chepauk as he was recovering from a back injury. The five-time champions had notably lost to their arch-rivals by five wickets. The ace bowler had missed the first three matches of the season due to the same and returned in the home game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Since then, he has taken only two wickets in three matches but has helped the Mumbai Indians in maintaining a good economy rate. Mumbai Indians are coming off back-to-back victories over the SunRisers Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. Another win will effectively put them back in the playoffs race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More