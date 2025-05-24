Jitesh Sharma gives handkerchief to Ishan Kishan while batting in heartwarming moment during RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma offered his handkerchief to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan as he tried to wipe the sweat off his face during the IPL 2025 match on Friday, May 23. The heartwarming incident happened during the first innings of this game, hosted by the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, SRH got off to a brisk start with a 54-run opening partnership before Abhishek Sharma (34) departed at the end of the fourth over. Ishan Kishan came in at number three and built the innings on the platform with a responsible knock.

He completed his half-century in 28 balls by running for a double in the 14th over. Ishan then took out his helmet and struggled while wiping sweat on his face. Wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma noticed it and gave a handkerchief to his counterpart, extending a warm gesture.

Ad

Trending

You can get a glimpse of the moment in the below X post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ishan Kishan's POTM performance helps SRH register a comfortable 42-run win vs RCB in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

Ishan Kishan continued in the same vein after the half-century and shepherded his SRH to a daunting total of 231 for six in 20 overs. His splendid knock of 94* (48) comprised five sixes and seven fours. Heinrich Klaasen (24) and Aniket Verma (26) supported him a bit in the middle order, while captain Pat Cummins provided the finishing touches with a cameo of 13* (6).

Ad

Pat Cummins (3/28) then led his side from the front in the second innings to bundle out RCB for 189 in 19.5 overs and win the match by 42 runs. Ishan Kishan was adjudged the Player of the Match at the post-match presentation for his valuable contribution to SRH's victory. Reflecting on his performance, Kishan said:

"Actually when you get off to a good start and the openers get us off to a great start, you just need to continue the momentum. The moment I saw Abhishek and Travis playing those strokes, I knew we had to score atleast 200. You just need to keep the momentum going."

Ad

Ishan continued:

"I was thinking of playing the good shots and looking at one side of the ground..I mean not so happy with the performance overall. The way we started, the way we batted in the net session, I could have done much better for my team."

Ishan Kishan will be in action for the last time in IPL 2025 on Sunday (May 25) when SRH square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More