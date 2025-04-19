Jitesh Sharma takes a superb leaping catch as Josh Hazlewood removes Shreyas Iyer for 7 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seamer Josh Hazlewood struck to remove Shreyas Iyer at a very crucial juncture in the IPL 2025 game against the Punjab Kings. The match took place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The extra bounce off the surface surprised the Punjab Kings skipper and Iyer was quick to pouch what was a diffcult chance.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings as Royal Challengers' captain Rajat Patidar introduced Hazlewood for his second. The first two deliveries went for only two runs, followed by a dot. It was the fourth ball that took off on a length and hit the shoulder of Iyer's bat. The right-hander slashed, producing an edge, and Jitesh timed his jump perfectly to pouch it.

Watch the dismissal here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New South Welshman, known for his accuracy, also got rid of Josh Inglis for 14 two deliveries later to give the home side some hope. In his first over, Hazlewood had removed Priyansh Arya for 16.

Punjab Kings prevail by five wickets despite Shreyas Iyer getting out cheaply

Nehal Wadhera. (Image Credits: PBKS X)

Iyer's dismissal for 7 didn't make much of a difference as the visitors crossed the finish line with five wickets and 11 balls to spare. Nehal Wadhera took the initiative after Punjab Kings found themselves in slight pickle at 53/4. They were chasing 96 for victory in a rain-hit contest, reduced to 14 overs.

Ad

At one stage, the Punjab Kings needed a run-a-ball. Wadhera hit a four and a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling to bring the equation down to five off the final two overs. Marcus Stoinis belted a six to finish things off, giving Punjab their fifth victory of the season.

Earlier in the evening, the coin toss fell in favour of Punjab after a lengthy rain delay, and they opted to bowl first. Their bowlers did an outstanding job, barring the final over when Tim David cut loose to hit three consecutive sixes as he stayed unbeaten on 50 off 26 deliveries. However, the total wasn't enough as Bengaluru crashed to their third consecutive home defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More