Jofra Archer's dangerous beamer stuns Ishan Kishan in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals speedster Jofra Archer's dangerous beamer stunned SunRisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan in their IPL 2025 game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, March 23. The England speedster had a day to forget as he bowled the most expensive spell in IPL history, leaking 76 runs in his four-over spell.

Archer bowled the aforementioned beamer in the 18th over of the innings and his last of the spell. With the ball likely slipping out of his hands, it flashed past Kishan's helmet. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel was equally surprised, failing to collect it as the ball went for four byes. The free hit that followed did not cause damage though.

Here's the video of the beamer:

Archer was welcomed by a 23-run over to start his spell as opener Travis Head hammered four fours and a six. The right-arm speedster overtook Mohit Sharma's record of conceding the most runs in an IPL game (73) by registering a haul of 4-0-76-0.

Ishan Kishan scores his first IPL ton as SunRisers Hyderabad pile on 286 in 20 overs

Ishan Kishan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ishan Kishan, who played for the Mumbai Indians since starting his IPL career, made his debut for the SunRisers on Sunday. The keeper-batter came to the crease in the fourth over after Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 24 off 11 deliveries.

By the end of the innings, Kishan stayed unbeaten at 106 and got to the three-figure mark only off 45 deliveries. Travis Head scored 67 off 31 deliveries before being dismissed by right-arm speedster Tushar Deshpande. Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) and Heinrich Klassen (34) also contributed with explosive cameos.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals with figures of 4-0-44-3. At the time of writing, the Royals had belted 77 runs in six overs. However, they had also lost three wickets, with Simarjeet Singh picking up two of them.

