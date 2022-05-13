Josh Hazlewood bowls the costliest spell of IPL 2022 during RCB vs PBKS clash 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood was taken to the cleaners by Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters during their IPL 2022 clash on Friday. The right-armer conceded 64 runs from his full quota of four overs, the most by an RCB bowler in the cash-rich league's history.

It is worth mentioning that Hazlewood's spell is the costliest spell so far in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The Aussie bowler went for 22 runs in his very first over and had to face the wrath of Jonny Bairstow's blistering form. He did redeem himself by giving away just seven runs in his subsequent over.

The 31-year-old, though, went for 11 and 24 runs in the two overs that he bowled at the death. Liam Livingstone hit the bowler for two sixes and as many fours in his final over. Hazlewood had a forgettable outing and it proved to be the worst match of his IPL career.

This was also the first occasion that the Aussie went for over 10 runs per over this season. PBKS managed to register an imposing total of 209 after being asked to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What does RCB need to do to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs?

With seven wins and 14 points to their name, RCB are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 points table. They will finish with 18 points if they manage to win their remaining two matches of the season.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will still stand a chance if they lose one out of the two fixtures. However, they could still be knocked out of the playoffs race if they suffer defeats in both encounters.

RCB's run-chase against PBKS is expected to be a high-octane one as both sides look to go all guns blazing to capture two crucial points from this fixture.

