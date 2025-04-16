Karun Nair is run out for a duck following a horrendous mix-up in DC vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Just three days after Karun Nair announced his comeback with an 89-run knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Delhi Capitals (DC) batter was run out for a duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The IPL 2025 game is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16.
Nair was involved in a mix-up with Abhishek Porel, and found himself inches short at the non-striker's end. The incident occurred in the fourth over of the innings after Abhishek Porel missed a pull shot. The ball struck his body, and went to Wanindu Hasaranga at point.
With the right-hander halfway down the pitch, Hasaranga threw the ball to bowler Sandeep Sharma, who parried it onto the stumps. Watch the dismissal here:
Nair had played his first IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which was his first game in the tournament in nearly three years. Although the Capitals lost the thrilling contest by 12 runs, Nair stood out with his 40-ball 89, including hitting Jasprit Bumrah for 18 runs.
"I wasn’t targeting any player specifically" - Karun Nair on his innings against the Mumbai Indians
Speaking to the host broadcaster before the DC v RR match, Nair said he wasn't targeting any specific bowler against the Mumbai Indians. He stated:
"Amazing to get an opportunity, get a 50. Very happy to have them (his parents) there as well. They are here again, hopefully I can perform once again. I wasn’t targeting any player specifically. Was just looking to attack and play. I had the complete freedom and confidence of the dressing room."
As far as the ongoing game is concerned, Nair followed Jake Fraser-McGurk to the crease, who was dismissed by Jofra Archer. At the time of writing, Capitals were 96/2 in 12.3 overs at the time of writing.
Both sides walked in unchanged for the game, with Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson opting to chase after winning the toss. The Royals especially need a win as they have already lost back-to-back matches and have overall suffered defeats on four occasions this term.
