Kavya Maran cheers on as Ishan Kishan is over the moon after slamming 45-ball 100 in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s big-money acquisition at the auction, Ishan Kishan, left an indelible mark on his debut for the franchise, scoring a 45-ball-100. Kavya Maran, owner of the franchise, was in the stands and cheered the innings from Kishan.

Walking out to bat for his new franchise for the first time, Kishan started off with back-to-back boundaries. He put on a formidable partnership for the second wicket alongside Travis Head (67 off 31), with the pair scoring 85 runs in 39 deliveries prior to Head's dismissal. That didn't deter Kishan, who continued to deal in boundaries and got to his first 50 of the season.

Kishan continued to bat in a similar fashion, scoring runs at a quick rate and taking a liking to Jofra Archer. In the penultimate over bowled by Sandeep Sharma, the 26-year-old hit back-to-back maximums to get to 98. He hit one down the ground and picked up a brace to get to his first 100, letting off in a short, celebratory run. Kavya Maran, who was in the stands, watched the same and cheered for him.

Take a look at the video of the same:

Ishan Kishan ended the innings unbeaten, scoring 106 runs in 47 deliveries. This was his first IPL century, with Kishan falling short of the three-figure mark by a run (99 off 58) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2020. Thanks to Kishan's ton and a few other contributions, SRH finished on 286/6, the second-highest total in IPL history.

"I was hoping to do well and worked out" - Kishan after scoring his first IPL 100

After the end of the innings, Kishan was asked by the broadcasters how he felt about his knock. The former Mumbai Indians opener replied:

"Feels good, I was hoping to do well and (it) worked out. Team is doing well, environment is brilliant. Just want to get a few more innings for the team. The captain is giving a lot of freedom, if you get out early or get runs, just about putting in the effort that matters."

"When Abhishek started the innings like that, it gave confidence for us, and the kind of start we got, the foundation was set. The pitch was good, and that worked out for us. We need to be very much on point when we come out. Rajasthan batters are good too, but we shouldn't panic, bowl according to the plans."

SRH have had a positive start to their target defense, picking up three wickets inside the powerplay. Rajasthan Royals are on 77/3 after the first six overs and need 210 runs to win in the next 14 overs.

