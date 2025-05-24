"Keep both of them straightaway in the team" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes in PBKS XI for IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested a couple of changes in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He opined that the returning duo of Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis should be included at Mitchell Owen and Xavier Bartlett's expense.

PBKS will host DC in Match 66 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. With 17 points from 12 matches, Shreyas Iyer and company are placed second on the points table, and a win in Saturday's game will help them climb into the top spot.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Inglis and Stoinis should return to the PBKS playing XI.

"Both Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis are available now. It's great news. It means Mitch Owen's short career ends for some time after a zero. Keep both of them straightaway in the team. Then Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai - go with these four overseas players," he said (9:50).

While acknowledging that PBKS recovered brilliantly after an indifferent start in their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chopra added that they would want Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh to give them a flying start.

"A good thing that happened in the last match was that despite not winning the powerplay and being 34/3, you scored more than 200 runs. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh need to do well this time. The two kids hit a lot in the game after which the IPL was suspended," Chopra observed.

PBKS were reduced to 34/3 after 3.1 overs in their IPL 2025 clash against RR in Jaipur on May 18. However, Nehal Wadhera's 37-ball 70 and Shashank Singh's unbeaten 59 off 30 deliveries helped them reach 219/5, and they eventually won the game by 10 runs.

"I am slightly worried about that" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's injury ahead of PBKS' IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Shreyas Iyer batted at No. 5 in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against RR due to an injured finger. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra expressed hope that Shreyas Iyer is fit and available to bat at No. 3 in Saturday's game.

"I just hope that Shreyas Iyer's hand becomes fine. I am slightly worried about that because reports were suggesting his availability is under threat. If his availability is under threat, the threats to this team will mount a lot. Then this team will suddenly get stuck. So I hope Shreyas Iyer is fit and available, and he bats at No. 3," he said (11:05).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that PBKS have a formidable batting lineup.

"Then you can keep Inglis at No. 4, Nehal Wadhera at No. 5, Shashank Singh at No. 6, Stoinis at No. 7 and Marco Jansen at No. 8. Suddenly, your team looks a lot better. I used to wonder whether they would want to play Kyle Jamieson, but Azmatullah Omarzai was brilliant in the previous game. So you won't touch him," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that the Punjab Kings can include Kyle Jamieson in their XI when Marco Jansen isn't available for the playoffs. He also urged the franchise to play Harpreet Brar and get Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl four overs against the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur.

