Khaleel Ahmed gives a fiery stare to Yashasvi Jaiswal after dismissing him for 4 in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Khaleel Ahmed gave Yashasvi Jaiswal a fiery stare after dismissing him cheaply in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 30, in Guwahati. The left-arm seamer was fired up after the dismissal, giving the RR batter an aggressive stare.

Ad

The dismissal came on the third delivery of RR's innings. Jaiswal played a half-hearted shot to a length delivery outside off, chipping straight to Ravichandran Ashwin at mid-off. The southpaw, who started the innings with a glorious stroke, stood for a few seconds before walking off.

Watch the dismissal of the Royals opener here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Khaleel performed well against the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in CSK's first two games. The 27-year-old took three wickets against MI and one scalp against the Royal Challengers.

Yashasvi Jaiswal registers his second single-figure score in IPL 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Jaiswal, who has been a pivotal part of the Royals' batting unit, got out for his second single-figure score on Sunday. The youngster made just one run against the SunRisers Hyderabad and followed it up with a sluggish 29 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati.

Ad

Despite two defeats in as many matches, Royals captain Riyan Parag announced that they were playing the same side against the Super Kings. The Super Kings, who had won the toss, dropped Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda for Jamie Overton and Vijay Shankar, respectively.

The five-time champions are coming off a 50-run defeat to the Royal Challengers in Chennai and will be keen to return to winning ways. Despite the early loss, the Royals were dominating the proceedings at the time of writing, with Nitish Rana having slammed a 21-ball half-century.

RR were 79-1 after six overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback