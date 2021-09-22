KKR's 3 biggest wins in terms of balls remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders have started their IPL 2021 return campaign on a high by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR won the match by nine wickets after bundling RCB out for just 92 runs. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for the Riders as he scalped three wickets while conceding just nine runs.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was also at his best as he trapped RCB batters in his variations. Varun got three wickets while bowling out his full quota and giving away just 13 runs.

In batting, the Kolkata team tried a new opening pair in the form of Venkatesh Iyer pairing with Shubman Gill.

Gill and Iyer gave KKR a flying start as they added 82 runs for the first wicket. Gill missed his well-deserved half-century by just two runs. Iyer made an unbeaten 41 runs in just 27 balls.

On that note, let's take a look at the Kolkata Knight Riders' three biggest wins in the IPL in terms of balls remaining.

#3 KKR beat Delhi Capitals (35 balls remaining)

In the 2016 season, KKR won a match against Delhi Capitals in just 14.1 overs. The batting first DC collapsed with just 98 runs scored. Brad Hogg and Russell were the pick of the bowlers for the Riders as both picked up three wickets each.

KKR captain Gautam Gambhir made an unbeaten 38 runs during the chase to ensure his side's third biggest win in terms of balls remaining. Robin Uthappa also made 35 runs and added 69 runs for the opening wicket with Gambhir.

#2 KKR beat Rajasthan Royals (37 balls remaining)

Lakshmipathy Balaji was tough to handle for the Rajasthan Royals against KKR in the 2011 IPL. In the first meeting between the two teams that season, RR were bowled out on a mere 81 runs. Balaji picked up three wickets for KKR.

The Kolkata-based team chased down the target in just 13.5 overs. This was their second biggest win in terms of balls remaining.

#1 KKR beat RCB (60 balls remaining)

In the second meeting of the IPL 2021 with RCB, KKR earned their biggest win in IPL in terms of balls remaining. Kohli and company were outplayed by the Riders' bowling unit as they managed to score only 92 runs. It was a cakewalk for the Riders to hunt down the target and they ended the match in just 10 overs.

Edited by Rohit Mishra