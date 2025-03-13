KKR CEO reveals why Ajinkya Rahane was appointed captain over Venkatesh Iyer for IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new skipper ahead of the IPL 2025 season. They also announced Venkatesh Iyer the vice-captain of the team.

Rahane was acquired by KKR in the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹1.5 crore. Iyer, who was bought back for a massive sum of ₹23.75 crore, was initially expected to be named captain.

KKR CEO Mysore Venky opened up on the decision to go ahead with Ajinkya Rahane, stating that the 85-Test veteran brings maturity and experience as a leader, which is required for an intense tournament such as the IPL.

"IPL is quite an intense tournament. Clearly, we think very well of Venkatesh Iyer but, at the same time, it [captaincy] is taxing on a youngster. We have seen lots of people having lots of challenges with it as they go forward. It takes a very steady hand, takes a lot of maturity and experience, which we felt Ajinkya brings with him," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

KKR are the defending champions having won the IPL 2024 season with Shreyas Iyer as captain. However, he was released and could not be purchased by them in the auction too.

This will be Rahane's second stint at KKR, having played for the three-time champions in IPL 2022.

"There should be no surprise at all", says KKR CEO on appointing Ajinkya Rahane as captain

KKR CEO further mentioned that Ajinkya Rahane brings a wealth of experience not only as a player but also as a leader. He has played 185 IPL matches and also captained in a few games.

Moreover, he has successfully led India and Mumbai in domestic cricket as well. The highlight of his CV is leading a second-string India to a series victory Down Under in BGT 2020-21. Rahane has been a part of the IPL since the very first season back in 2008.

"He has played 185 IPL games, 200 [195] international games across formats. He has led India, led Mumbai in domestic, he's led in IPL. And he has played from season one of IPL. All that is massive. There should be no surprise at all [on appointing Rahane as captain]," he said.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 4642 runs in the IPL at an average of 30.14 with 2 hundreds and 30 half-centuries to his name. He has played for the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings in the past.

