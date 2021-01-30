"KKR could go for Cameron Green or Moises Henriques as backup for Russell" - Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has named Cameron Green and Moises Henriques as a couple of all-rounders the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might look to add to their squad as a backup for Andre Russell.

KKR's campaign in IPL 2020 was adversely impacted by the injury-related absence of Andre Russell for quite a few matches. The franchise will want to look at onboarding a backup for him in the IPL 2021 auction among the two overseas slots vacant in their squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra shared his views about the strategies KKR should adopt at the upcoming auction.

The renowned commentator observed that KKR could look to get Dawid Malan to partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order. The Eoin Morgan-led side has Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana as their other opening options, with Sunil Narine no longer enjoying success at that spot.

"KKR have Tim Seifert as an option to open with Shubman Gill. But they could look towards Dawid Malan. With Morgan as the captain, I think they will have a greater interest in Malan. Otherwise, they have Tripathi and Nitish Rana has also opened a few times," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra highlighted the performances of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell could hold the key to KKR's run in IPL 2021. He added the Kolkata-based team seems to be a well-balanced unit and they might be looking for some backup Indian batsmen at the auction.

"Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell's form will be critical to their success. Their batting at No.5 and No.6 has to be super-hit for this team to do well. Their team is looking perfectly fine but they will be looking for Indian batsmen. They have Shubman Gill, Rana, Tripathi and Karthik, which is not too bad. They have Rinku Singh as backup whom they do not give matches," observed Chopra.

The former KKR player pointed out that the franchise would surely be looking for a backup for Andre Russell, considering the all-rounder's injury-related concerns. He suggested Cameron Green and Moises Henriques as a couple of seam-bowling all-rounders who can fit the bill.

Advertisement

"They need a backup for Russell, a player who can do two things because when Russell gets injured then the whole scenario changes. They could go for Cameron Green or Moises Henriques as backup for Russell if they are looking for fast-bowling all-rounders," added Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra feels KKR can also look towards Moeen Ali or Shakib Al Hasan if they want to go for a spin-bowling all-rounder.

"They could also go for Moeen Ali or Shakib, who are spinning all-rounders. Shakib has also played earlier from this franchise. So they may want to take one out of these four and an overseas top-order batsman if they want. Apart from Malan, they have the option of Roy and Finch," stated Chopra.

Jason Roy, Shakib, Labuchange, David Malan, Umesh yadav(if Fit) , Cameron Green are few options which kkr should definitely look for. — Souvik Kundu (@SouvikK84751290) January 22, 2021

"I want KKR to announce Shubman Gill as their vice-captain" - Aakash Chopra

Advertisement

Shubman Gill can be a long-term captaincy prospect for KKR [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra hopes KKR hands the vice-captaincy duties to Shubman Gill as he could be the one around whom their team revolves in the future.

"I want KKR to announce Shubman Gill as their vice-captain at the auction. This is the last mini-auction before a mega-auction. So, my first name for retention will be Shubman Gill. They should build their team around him," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that KKR should groom Gill as a future captain just like the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals did with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer respectively.

"So, if they want to keep him, they should start investing like Mumbai Indians did on Rohit Sharma. Delhi Capitals also made Shreyas Iyer their captain. They will have to develop that understanding as they will to take some future leaders along while going ahead," concluded Aakash Chopra.

Brendon McCullum is fully confident of Shubman Gill’s ability ahead of this year’s IPL 👏 pic.twitter.com/AwqMNnI69G — ICC (@ICC) August 21, 2020

Advertisement

KKR appointing Shubman Gill as their vice-captain might not be a bad decision. But it might be a bit premature if they are looking for him to take over the captaincy reins in the near future.

The stylish batsman might just feel overburdened by that responsibility, considering that he has just about cemented his spot as an opener in Test cricket and is yet to establish himself in limited-overs cricket at the international level.