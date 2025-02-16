KKR Schedule IPL 2025: Complete Kolkata Knight Riders match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick-start their IPL 2025 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be the opening clash of the season.

They will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 31 at the Wankhede Stadium in an away fixture. KKR will then clash against last year's finalists SunRisers Hyderabad on April 3 at home and in Hyderabad on May 10 in the away clash.

The defending champions will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 11 in Chennai with the reverse fixture at home on May 6. They will end their league stage with their final game against RCB on May 17 in Bengaluru.

KKR beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final of the 2024 edition to lift the title for the third time in the history of the league. They bowled the SunRisers out just 113 and chased the target down in 10.3 overs.

They previously won the IPL title in 2012 and 2014. Therefore, with their win in the 2024 season, they became only the third time with three or more IPL titles after the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Schedule for the IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Giants in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

KKR's IPL 2025 auction buys

Kolkata Knight Riders retained Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, maintaining a large core from their winning season in 2024.

Their biggest buy at the auction was Venkatesh Iyer, whom they bought back at a whopping amount of ₹23.75 crore. KKR also bought back the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, and Manish Pandey.

Further, some of their key buys included South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (₹3.60 crore) and pacer Anrich Nortje (₹6.50 crore) along with Indian uncapped batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi for ₹3 crore and Ajinkya Rahane for ₹1.50 lakhs.

KKR squd for IPL 2025

Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, and Umran Malik.

