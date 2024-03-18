KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer declared fit to play IPL 2024 but with a condition - Reports

Amid concerns about his back injury, Shreyas Iyer joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and would be eager to get going after missing out on last season. Recent reports suggest that the KKR captain has been declared fit to play, but with a condition.

As per The Indian Express, Shreyas Iyer, upon confirmation from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), consulted a spine specialist in Mumbai who gave the 29-year-old the go-ahead.

But Shreyas Iyer’s participation also has a condition tag, which says that the KKR skipper can lunge forward only to an extent while attempting the forward defense. Stretching too much might worsen his injury and put him in trouble.

“He is fit to play, a specialist spine doctor was consulted in Mumbai who has advised him not to stretch his leg too forward while defending the ball. He has joined IPL franchise KKR and he can play,” a source from the Indian board in the know of the development told the above-mentioned daily.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled soon after the conclusion of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer would not want to risk his place in the team.

He was last seen in action in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha. The Mumbai batter picked up a back injury after his 111-ball 95* run performance on the third day and eventually missed out the final two days of the five-day game.

With Shreyas Iyer’s return, KKR eye their third IPL title

The 2024 edition of the IPL is set to kick start on March 22, Friday, as defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Two-time champions KKR had an action-packed auction as they went all out to rope in Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc for a record-setting INR 24.75 crore. With that, he became the most expensive player in the tournament's history and just the second to cross the 20-crore mark after his compatriot Pat Cummins.

KKR strengthened their squad with Starc’s addition, but the Aussie cricketer is returning to the IPL setup after a long break. While he might be looking forward to performing well in the league, his price tag will further mount pressure on him to do well.

Given the faith that KKR have shown in Starc, the 34-year-old will be expected to do well and spearhead his team’s bowling attack.

KKR are set to host SunRisers Hyderabad in their campaign opener on Saturday, March 23, at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. As per the first half of the IPL 2024 schedule that has been announced, KKR will then face RCB in Bengaluru on March 29 and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on April 3.