KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer fined for slow over-rate during RR clash of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined ₹12 lakh for the team's slow over-rate in the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on April 16.

To further worsen matters, KKR suffered a heartbreaking defeat of the final ball after dominating most part of the contest. RR completed the highest successful run chase in IPL history of 224 with two wickets to spare.

A statement released by the IPL said:

"Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 17. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined ₹12 lakh."

Led by the brilliance of Sunil Narine, who scored his maiden T20 century, KKR posted a massive 223/6 in 20 overs.

Shreyas Iyer then marshaled his troops admirably to have RR reeling at 121/6 in the 13th over. However, things unraveled for them since, with Jos Buttler smashing a magnificent unbeaten 107 off 60 deliveries to lead RR to a memorable two-wicket win.

"Good that it happened now rather than it happening in the later stages of the tournament" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer admitted the defeat to RR was a bitter pill to swallow but felt relieved to get it out of the way early in the tournament.

KKR dominated for most of the game and appeared to be on course to leapfrog Rajasthan to the top of the points table. However, the stunning defeat leaves them at second with four wins in six outings.

At the post-presentation, a disappointed Iyer said:

"Emotions were a roller coaster, certainly didn’t think we will get into this situation. It’s a funny game at the end of the day, he was striking the ball cleanly and timing them so well, have to take it on the chin and move on. I mean at this point of time you see that you bowl your best deliveries, a little bit hit or miss and you are sent out of the ground, it’s good that it happened now rather than it happening in the later stages of the tournament, good learning for us."

It was also KKR's first home loss of the season after winning their first two games against SRH and LSG.

The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will take on bottom-placed RCB in their next encounter on Sunday, April 21.

