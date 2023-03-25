KKR unveil their jersey ahead of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023. They have not made any major changes to their outfit from the previous season and have once again stuck to their purple and gold threads, which have been with them since the inception of the IPL.

The Kolkata franchise gave their ardent fans a glimpse of their latest jersey by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

"Making a statement yet again, in Purple & Gold! 💜💛 @myfab11official @bkt_tires @money9live @joy_beautifulbynature #AmiKKR #KKR #IPL2023."

The Knight Riders are currently under a cloud of uncertainty regarding the availability of captain Shreyas Iyer for the season. A back issue resurfaced for Iyer during the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, due to which he did not even bat in that Test. He also missed the subsequent three-match ODI series against Australia for the same reason.

Recent reports have emerged that Iyer might be out of action for a couple of months owing to the seriousness of the injury. An update on his situation will be out in the coming days.

KKR will commence their IPL 2023 campaign on April 1

Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in Group A along with Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the league stage of IPL 2023.

The Knight Riders will begin their journey in IPL 2023 with a clash against the Punjab Kings on April 1 in Mohali.

Here is KKR's complete schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2023:

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali

Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

